New York City, NY

What We Know About New York’s Mayoral Primary Results So Far

By Nathaniel Rakich
FiveThirtyEight
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, New York City held the election that will effectively decide the next mayor of the most populous city in the U.S. (Technically, Tuesday was just the primary, but given how blue New York City is, the Democratic nominee is heavily favored in the Nov. 2 general election.) However, we aren’t expected to know the official winner until the week of July 12. That’s partly due to the city’s adoption of ranked-choice voting for municipal elections, but mostly it’s because New York takes a long time to count absentee ballots. (Absentee results won’t even begin to be released until July 6.)

