We love a nice mid-engined V8 Ferrari as much as the next petrolhead, and the Scuderia Spider 16M is up there with the best. Launched by Ferrari to celebrate its 16th Formula 1 Constructors’ championship, the Scuderia Spider 16M is based on the F430 Scuderia Coupe. This 2009 example was sold new from Algar Ferrari in Pennsylvania and has subsequently spent time in Texas and Colorado before being acquired by the current owner. It is being sold on Bring A Trailer with just under 11,000 miles (17,702 km) on the clock and includes all factory books, tools, a car cover, a service history report, a clean Carfax report, and a clean New Jersey title.