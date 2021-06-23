Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Tom Daamen by Vinyet Feliubadalo

By EDITORIAL
malemodelscene.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe handsome Tom Daamen at Two Management Barcelona stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Vinyet Feliubadaló. In charge of styling was Elisa Serra Pompei, with grooming from beauty artist Núria Cobos. For the session Tom is wearing selected pieces from Amado, Luis Pacheco,...

www.malemodelscene.net
Beauty & Fashionmalemodelscene.net

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Antoine Le Guennec by Juanjo Marbai

The handsome Antoine Le Guennec at Elite Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Juanjo Marbai. In charge of styling were Nacho López and Utku Dagistan, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Álvaro Sanper x ICON by Mön. Photo assistance by Teresa Gutiérrez.
Hair Caremalemodelscene.net

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Stephan by Inna Minelli

The handsome Stephan at NAME Management builds up his portfolio with the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Inna Minelli. In charge of art direction was Maxim Vogel. Hair styling is work of beauty artist Romanov Maksim. For the story Stephan is wearing selected pieces from Red...
Designers & Collectionsmalemodelscene.net

PFW: UNIFORME Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover UNIFORME Spring Summer 2022 Collection presented with a fashion film directed by Theo Asciak, on June 24th, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection, inspired by open skies, explores an idea of a toy plane that might just come to life. Fashion photographer Sarah Blais captured the lookbook featuring Myung Su at Success Models. In charge of styling and art direction was Benoit Martinengo, with casting direction from William Lhoest. Beauty is work of makeup artist Valentine Perrin Morali.
Eugene, ORPosted by
Black Enterprise

Sha’Carri Richardson Thanks Girlfriend After Win For Choosing Vibrant Hair Color

Sha’Carri Richardson is making strides during Pride Month and making sure to thank her girlfriend along the way. The country’s fastest woman took the time to shout out her girlfriend after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson donned fiery orange hair while dominating the 100-meter women’s sprint at the Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 19, Advocate reports.
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...
MusicPosted by
Best Life

See Michael Jackson's Daughter and Ex-Wife Now in Rare Photo

Michael Jackson's only daughter, Paris Jackson, has had a burgeoning modeling and music career over the course of the past few years, but she rarely discusses her family and childhood. However, in a new interview with Willow Smith for the web series Red Table Talk, Paris got candid about her father's death; growing up a Jehovah's Witness with her grandmother, Katherine Jackson, who was her guardian; and reconnecting with her biological mother, Debbie Rowe as a teen. Paris also shared a recent, rare picture of her and her mother. Read on to see what Paris said and what her relationship is like with the Jackson family and Rowe now.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Kyle and Summer Reunite In Italy? – Michael Mealor And Hunter King’s Stunning Y&R Exits

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers document that Summer Newman’s (Hunter King) unfathomable decision to leave Genoa City, Wisconsin, without telling Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) the truth is primed to be righted. The stunning, double departures of King and Mealor set up a scenario where Kyle can learn the truth and reunite with the love of his life in Milan, Italy.
Celebritieswmleader.com

Katy Perry posts picture of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez kissing

Katy Perry is the latest celeb to reveal her excitement for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion, sneaking a photo of the couple kissing into her social media posts. The 36-year-old singer shared photos and videos of her recent trip to Italy with fiancé Orlando Bloom Wednesday, sandwiching in a shot of Affleck and J.Lo kissing over dinner at Nobu’s Malibu location earlier this week.
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Rocks Shorts in Hamptons with Jay Z & Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Who’ll Reportedly Buy Tidal

Beyonce showed off her toned legs in a pair of short shorts while hanging out in the Hamptons with hubby Jay-Z & Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Beyonce, 39, has been enjoying her summer in the Hamptons, and the singer looked sporty and fabulous when she threw on a pair of loose black athletic short shorts with a cotton black T-shirt tucked in. She accessorized her look with a powder blue baseball cap, black sneakers, a face mask, and a neon orange purse. Bey chose to go au natural as she kept her hair naturally down in super tight curls and you can see the photos right here. Also in attendance was her husband, Jay-Z, who looked just as casual in a pair of black and white striped Puma joggers with a white T-shirt, sneakers, and a Yankees baseball cap. The couple was joined by Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, who is reportedly buying Jay-Z’s music streaming service, TIDAL, for around $300 million. The couple has been friends with Jack for quite some time and they even all hung out together in the Hamptons last summer with Bey and Jay’s kids, Rumi and Sir.
New York City, NYByrdie

Introducing: Byrdie Style

For eight years, Byrdie has been a beauty and wellness site; a place where you can find answers to your questions and solace in the way you’re feeling. We began discussing the prospect of expanding our coverage in February of 2019—but in the last year, amidst a global pandemic, the way we take care of ourselves changed. And with it, our needs changed too.
CelebritiesVogue

Model Lorraine Pascale Married The Man Of Her Dreams Wearing Vivienne Westwood

Dennis and I met in the gym in 2018. He commented on my parking. Anyone who knows me knows that I love cars, so complimenting my parking was a good first step towards winning my heart! He proposed on 5 July last year, not long after restaurants reopened. He booked what I thought was a lunch to celebrate his birthday, but then surprised me by proposing.
Enid, OKnorthwestgeorgianews.com

A change in style for 'Julius Caesar'

Jun. 25—ENID, Okla. — Caesar is sporting a bit of a different look this season. The toga is out of fashion, the suit is in style. Gaslight Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park this year offers a different look at "Julius Caesar," with modern touches and switch-ups with characters. "If you...
Lifestylesouthernhospitalityblog.com

Style Showcase 87

We are enjoying a few days in Coastal MS and then on to see my sister in LA, but I hope you enjoy these Style Showcase posts today from me and my friends. Lots of good inspiration today!. Reader Interactions. Do enjoy the pics of other show homes,etc.I was involved...