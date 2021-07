On July 4, 1776, the Second Continental Congress stuck a collective thumb in the figurative eye of Great Britain by unanimously adopting the Declaration of Independence. This was not the start of the Revolutionary War, as the battles of Lexington and Concord had already taken place more than a year prior, along with other skirmishes. This was an official declaration by the leaders of the New World that they were tired of being taxed without representation, that they were ready to free themselves of their British allegiances and, honestly — they needed to formally establish their intentions if they wanted to get help from France in toppling a vastly superior opponent.