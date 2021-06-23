Hurricane Safety Information
‘Average’ Atlantic hurricane season to reflect more storms. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Beginning with this year’s hurricane season outlooks, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) will use 1991-2020 as the new 30-year period of record. The updated averages for the Atlantic hurricane season have increased with 14 named storms and 7 hurricanes. The average for major hurricanes (Category 3, 4 or 5) remains unchanged at 3. The previous Atlantic storm averages, based on the period from 1981 to 2010, were 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.www.midfloridanewspapers.com