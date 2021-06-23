Cancel
Fairhope, AL

USA Health surgery center approved

By Guy Busby
gulfcoastnewstoday.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRHOPE – After a challenge by another medical service provider, USA Health received state approval to build a surgery center at its new location in Fairhope. The Alabama Certificate of Need Review Board voted 5-0 to approve the certification to allow USA Health to build an ambulatory surgery center, according to a USA Health statement. The center will be constructed on property donated by Louis and Melina Mapp at the intersection of Alabama 181 and Alabama 104.

