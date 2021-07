Mahle didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Cubs, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out seven. The right-hander was far from efficient, tossing 59 of 102 pitches for strikes, and he exited the game with the score tied 2-2. Mahle remains a strong source of strikeouts, fanning at least six batters in seven straight starts, and he'll take a 3.63 ERA and 112:31 K:BB through 89.1 innings into his next outing.