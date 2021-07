MANCHESTER, NH – The City Tennis-NH Summer Camp is scheduled this year for July 26-30 at the Derryfield School tennis courts, 2108 River Road. The program has been in operation for close to 20 years. The purpose of the program is to provide opportunities to children and youth of New Hampshire that live in its cities. These children and youth may not have the chance to access the sport of tennis; as such we want to make this opportunity available to the children and youth of New Hampshire to participate in the sport for a lifetime. As this is a core element for participation, careful screening occurs.