If Memphis Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman has proven anything over his two-plus years at the wheel, it’s that he ruthlessly capitalizes on opportunities to move up in the draft. In 2019, Memphis shipped the 23rd overall pick and a 2024 second-rounder to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for pick 21, which they used to select Brandon Clarke. Then during the 2020 NBA Draft, Kleiman made two more shrewd deals to land a pair of rookies who by all indications appear to be long-term fits in Memphis: Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman.