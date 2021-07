Spain are seeking their first Euro 2020 win and a spot in the last 16 as they take on Slovakia in Seville this evening.Luis Enrique’s team had been favourites to top the pool, but the Spanish drew with Sweden and Poland in their first two outings, with a penalty miss proving costly in their second match. A win is needed if Spain are to drag themselves into the top two, while a point could see them stay in third or even knocked out in bottom place if Poland beat Sweden.FOLLOW LIVE: Build-up and team news ahead of Slovakia vs...