Coralville Marriott Hotel & Conference Center is Rebranding Under New Management
MILWAUKEE—Marcus Hotels & Resorts—an owner, management company, and division of The Marcus Corporation—will assume management of The Coralville Marriott Hotel & Conference Center in Coralville, Iowa, effective August 18, 2021. Owned by the city of Coralville, the 286-room hotel will be rebranded under the Hyatt Regency brand as the Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center as of the same date. Following the brand transition, the property will benefit from a phased renovation focusing on the Edgewater Grille restaurant and all hotel guestrooms.lodgingmagazine.com