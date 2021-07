CHICAGO — At least 16 people were shot overnight in Chicago heading into Independence Day, with three of the victims dying from their injuries. A 17-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the boy was in a basement in the 12000 block of South Yale Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. when he sustained two gunshot wounds to the head. The boy was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and a firearm was discovered outside the residence. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.