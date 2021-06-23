When we are weak

A huddle of heads, silently bobbing against the black background of zoom’s gallery view, women scratch away at book manuscripts, essays, dissertations, and query letters. The meow of a small cat—Pomodoro Kitty—interrupts the silence. Microphones unmute and we give updates on word counts, page numbers, the status of troublesome footnotes, and other measures of slow progress. Someone suggests we take a yoga break and we all agree. After ten minutes of shoulder circling, quad stretching, and forward folding along to a screen shared video, the kitty timer is re-set and we squeeze in one final work session before afternoon meetings, child pick-ups, and dinner making call.