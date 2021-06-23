Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

When we are weak

midfloridanewspapers.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s when we’re exposed in our weakest moments that we find out how much we truly trust God. No matter how far down we’ve buried a limiting belief, the root will shoot up under the fire of something unexpected. My pastor calls this getting our fruit squeezed under pressure. We...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Word Of God
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Faribault, MNsouthernminn.com

PASTOR'S PERSPECTIVE: When we live with joy

Last week I took my four-year-old granddaughter to see the musical production, “Frozen Jr.,” at the Paradise Theater in Faribault. She is a huge fan of the Disney movie, “Frozen,” and knows all the music by heart. It was a wonderful experience — from seeing Elsa on stage singing “Let It Go,” to watching a high school student she knows playing the part of Young Anna. It was magical. She couldn’t wait for each scene to start and smiled and sang her way through the show.
Whitehall, MTwhitehallledger.com

Dear Editor: When did we stop doing the right thing?

Just an opinion. Justice and grace...So when did we stop doing the right thing?. Flash back to Kindergarten when we were all the very best of friends. We were taught to be kind, to respect each other’s space, to share and to value our fellow humans. The sign on the wall above our ABC chart read two simple words “ Be Kind.” It was a life lesson we learned at a young age, but when was it lost?
Religionfarmvilleherald.com

How do we react when we stumble?

For a children’s message I wanted to illustrate Job from the Bible losing his family and his possessions. I said, “At any time, your calm and reasonable life can be disrupted. We stumble and fall.” So, to make my point, I deliberately stumbled down the steps fully intending to catch myself. Somehow, I lost my balance in the act of falling and hit the floor, hard. In my enthusiasm to make a point, I nearly ruined the service and one of my knees in the process.
Aspen, COAspen Times

Gina Murdock: Freedom to Choose is the ultimate freedom

I am surprised at how often I think of Viktor Frankl and Nelson Mandela. The story of both of these men has influenced me greatly. Knowing that they both lived in the most horrifying circumstances victimized brutally by oppressors, yet had the freedom to choose forgiveness and choose life lets me know it is possible no matter what.
Watertown, WIWatertown Daily Times

A weekend when we can cherish indpendence more than ever before

There will be something special about Independence Day this time around. Certainly, we, as Americans, consider this the most sacred of secular holidays. It’s when this great nation was conceived, the time when bold and brave colonists put their lives and fortunes on the line to stand up for what would become the United States of America.
Religionwshu.org

David Bouchier: After Virtue

The Founding Fathers seem distant and mysterious to us, not just because of time but because their education and their whole view of history was so profoundly different. All the Founding Fathers except Washington were educated at small colleges like William and Mary or Dartmouth, where the main business of education was to teach the classics – Greek and Roman history, literature and to some extent philosophy. Roman history in particular provided a vivid model of what a democratic republic had once become, and how the rise of the emperors in the first century BC destroyed it. The Founders were obsessed with this great historical drama. The architectural legacy of their fascination with Rome can be seen very clearly in Washington, D.C. London and Paris don’t look like ancient Rome. Even Rome doesn’t look like ancient Rome. But Washington, D.C., does.
Religionbahaiteachings.org

When We Pray, What Happens?

In my childlike understanding of prayer, I imagine all the peoples of the world, including myself, saying the “give-me” prayer: “give me this or that,” or “give me victory over my foes.” Doesn’t that sound ridiculous?. Of course, prayers like that, if answered, would put God in competition with Himself,...
Lifestylegoodmenproject.com

When Joy Is Hidden in the Very Air We Breathe

Have you ever had this feeling that right outside the bedroom window, on the other side of a surface you’ve touched, like the bedsheet, or a stone in the garden⎼ like a voice carried in the wind that you can’t quite make out, there is an insight, a joy waiting, hidden right there? And all you had to do is breathe a little more deeply, shift your perspective a hairsbreadth, and you’d see it in whatever is felt, hear it in whatever is touched?
San Francisco, CAKQED

Paul Staley: The Pursuit of Happiness

A few years ago I was in a hotel in Berlin that had placed a copy of the UN Declaration of Human Rights in every room. I didn't read all of it, but ever since then, when the Fourth of July rolls around, I remember that trip because Article 3 of the UN Declaration states, "everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person."
Societybeaconjournal.com

Letter: 'Insult' led to revelation on personal bias

As I sat at the school board meeting listening to comments, concerns and opinions, I was reminded of a time when my son was a junior at Hudson High School. He texted me that I was a racist, ableist, misogynist and classist, not to mention homophobic and a host of other things. My thought was “I am not!”, you’re gay, my best friend is black, your best friend (my “third son”) is black, my nephew is black, and we have friends of all races, religions and sexual orientations. How could I possibly be these things you accuse me of?
Lifestylepsychologytoday.com

Why Do We Assume the Worst When Someone Stares?

We never really know what someone else is thinking or going through. While our first instinct might be to protect ourselves through negative thoughts about others, it's often better to observe without judgement. By remaining open-minded, we can avoid filling our psyche with toxic thoughts that have the potential to...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Madison365

Black Oxygen: Nurturing for Liberation

This week’s episode of Black Oxygen we feature a conversation on Nurturing for Liberation that was held at the 2021 Madison365 Women’s Leadership Summit. Based on the book, Parenting for Liberation: A Guide for Raising Black Children by Trina Green Brown, this discussion features a discussion between Dr. Sagashus Levingston, Ananda Mirilli, Genia Stevens, and May Yer Theresa Thao moderate by Angela Russell. The panel chats about their vision of a liberated life for their children and their parents, what it means to liberate oneself in order to raise free children, and the complexity of being seen as a leader while being fully human. During the conversation, Dr. Sagashus Levingston reminds us that, “motherhood is both a site of oppression and a place of resistance.”
Books & Literaturelareviewofbooks.org

Can we still write together when this is over?

A huddle of heads, silently bobbing against the black background of zoom’s gallery view, women scratch away at book manuscripts, essays, dissertations, and query letters. The meow of a small cat—Pomodoro Kitty—interrupts the silence. Microphones unmute and we give updates on word counts, page numbers, the status of troublesome footnotes, and other measures of slow progress. Someone suggests we take a yoga break and we all agree. After ten minutes of shoulder circling, quad stretching, and forward folding along to a screen shared video, the kitty timer is re-set and we squeeze in one final work session before afternoon meetings, child pick-ups, and dinner making call.
Societyncpolicywatch.org

What, to the slave, is the Fourth of July? | Frederick Douglass

[Editor’s note: The following is excerpted from a speech regarding the meaning of the Fourth of July delivered by the abolitionist and advocate Frederick Douglass in Rochester, N.Y., July 5, 1852.]. … Fellow-citizens, pardon me, allow me to ask, why am I called upon to speak here to-day? What have...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

People Become Smellier As They Age, Science Says

According to a study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, older people emit a smell that is characteristic of their old age, colloquially referred to as 'old person smell.'. An odour that is particular to older people. Though not the nicest thing to say about old folks, there is...
Religionchurchofjesuschrist.org

At Notre Dame Summit, Elder Cook Explains What We Lose When We Are ‘Tone Deaf to the Music of Faith’

Apostle joins panel on interfaith cooperation with His Eminence Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Dr. Jacqueline Rivers and Rabbi Meir Soloveichik — The setting Monday was fitting for a panel on interfaith cooperation. An Apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined a Catholic cardinal, a Pentecostal scholar and a rabbi at a Catholic university in the United States for its inaugural religious freedom summit.
SocietyDaily Hampshire Gazette

Frederick Douglass: What, to the American Slave, is your 4th of July?

Editor’s note: Frederick Douglass delivered his speech on July 5, 1852 as part of the sermon at St. Paul’s, Wallingford. Here is an abridged version. Fellow Citizens, I am not wanting in respect for the fathers of this republic. The signers of the Declaration of Independence were brave men. They were great men, too. . . It does not often happen to a nation to raise, at one time, such a number of truly great men. The point from which I am compelled to view them is not, certainly, the most favorable; and yet I cannot contemplate their great deeds with less than admiration. They were statesmen, patriots and heroes, and for the good they did, and the principles they contended for, I will unite with you to honor their memory...
Family RelationshipsNorthern Virginia Daily

Lisa Currie: There are times when we really miss our children

As a parent, I love my boys. My husband and I have two admirable young men who are quite successful in their own right. Being a parent is not an easy task. We do the best we can do. I remember the disastrous baby times when I thought they would never grow up, the toddler years of foot-stomping tantrums, and the preschool years when the room was networked with tiny cars intricately lined bumper to bumper – never to be rerouted or in different lanes. I remember the turbulent teenage years when I wished my boys were babies once again, and I could put them in a crib and protect them from the world. But we can neither keep our children as babies nor protect them from the great wide world and the adventures that await them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy