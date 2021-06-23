Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Accor and IGLTA Form a Global Partnership

By LODGING Staff
Lodging
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccor and the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA), a member-based global organization dedicated to advancing LGBTQIA+ tourism, announced a global partnership. Together, Accor and IGLTA will work to ensure the hospitality industry is a safe and inclusive space for all and will facilitate and drive equality within the travel sector. The collaboration is the first step in demonstrating the new, essential pillar within Accor’s diversity and inclusion commitment: to increase momentum in welcoming and valuing LGBTQIA+ team members, clients, and communities.

lodgingmagazine.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Partners#Diversity And Inclusion#Lgbtqia#Pride#Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Computerscoinspeaker.com

Sirius Labs Launches Global Chia Hackathon, in Partnership with Chia Network

Hackathons became largely widespread and start to be increasingly admired by blockchain companies and investment institutions as a way to quickly build new applications and to locate new areas for innovation. Lots of outstanding projects were born from these hackathons, which bring together excellent talents to shape the future of blockchain industry.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Beonprice & Juyo Analytics announce partnership to provide world class analytics and Business Intelligence to customers

The two tech companies join forces to combine the strategic vision of Juyo with the operational vision of Beonprice within one integrated solution. The new reporting feature gives Beonprice’s customers access to easy, agile and personalized data visualization that allows hotels to better identify opportunities in their data and adapt strategies.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Channel 4 and Sky Renew Long-Term Strategic Partnership — Global Bulletin

Channel 4 and Sky in the U.K. have extended their pre-existing, long-term commercial partnership in a new multi-year agreement which, according to the companies, will facilitate greater opportunity for collaboration, commercial growth and innovation as broadcasting evolves going forward. Under the terms of the new deal, Sky customers will have...
Businessaithority.com

VIOOH and Taptap Announce Partnership to Supply Digital OOH Advertising Globally

Taptap Digital, an omnichannel advertising and marketing intelligence company, announced its partnership with VIOOH, a leading global digital out of home (OOH) marketplace. This partnership, which aims to make digital OOH more accessible and effective for agencies and advertisers, gives access to global inventory utilising Taptap’sgeospatial intelligence for data-driven omnichannel media buying. Key markets for the partnership include Spain and Germany to be followed by Italy, UK, and theUS among others.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Cambridge Global Payments Announces New Partnership with Steamchain Corp.

Cambridge Global Payments (“Cambridge”), a FLEETCOR company (NYSE: FLT) and a provider of integrated cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions, and Steamchain Corp. (“Steamchain”), a technology platform focused on helping to reduce the cost of currency conversion, currency fluctuation risk and cumbersome document flow, are pleased to announce they have partnered to bring a tailored solution to help companies in the global shipping and logistics industries, simplify sending and receiving payments with their global partners.
AgriculturePosted by
The Associated Press

Timberland Announces Global Product Take-Back Program in Partnership With ReCircled

Today, Timberland announces a critical next step on its path to circularity with the upcoming launch of a global product take-back program. Developed in partnership with global innovation company ReCircled, the take-back program provides the robust infrastructure needed to fuel Timberland’s circular design and development cycle. It also supports the brand’s bold vision, announced last fall, for its products to have a net positive impact on nature by 2030, through a commitment to regenerative agriculture and circular design.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

QOMPLX Continues Global Expansion With Australian Catastrophe Risk Modeling Partnership

TYSONS, Va., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QOMPLX™, a global leader in cybersecurity & risk analytics, is proud to announce a partnership with Australian industry leader COMBUS to offer its models on the Q:HELM marketplace. The addition of COMBUS adds further geographically diverse options to improve risk management around environmental disasters, as QOMPLX continues to broadly unify data, models and services offerings for the insurance industry.
Marketsaithority.com

Klaytn Accelerates Global Expansion With Binance Launchpool Partnership

Klaytn, the public blockchain project led by the South Korean Internet giant Kakao, announced that the official listing of its KLAY token will occur on Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume, today. Developed by Kakao’s blockchain unit, Ground X, of South Korea, Klaytn is a public blockchain platform,...
Credits & LoansStamford Advocate

CheckAlt Forms Strategic Partnership with CUSO and Core Provider CU Prodigy

Together, CU Prodigy and CheckAlt to Provide Next-Gen Loan Payment Processing Services for Credit Unions. CheckAlt, the leading independent provider of payment and item processing solutions for credit unions and banks in the U.S., has formed a strategic alliance with credit union service organization (CUSO) and core provider CU Prodigy to support digital transformation at credit unions, specifically with loan payment processing services.
Businessinvesting.com

Zalando, LVMH's Sephora form strategic partnership

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German online retailer Zalando on Tuesday said it has formed a strategic partnership with LVMH (PA:LVMH)'s Sephora, allowing the beauty products chain to offer its products via Zalando's platform. The partnership will be rolled out in Germany in the fourth quarter and expanded to other Zalando markets...
Businessgolfbusinessnews.com

Bernhard & Co forms new partnership with Indian distributor

Turf sharpening equipment specialists Bernhard and Company has established a new partnership with SGDC India Ltd, which is now the company’s official distributor within India. Formed more than a decade ago, SGDC India is the nation’s leading golf course development company and offers itself as a one-stop-shop solutions provider for...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Apollo And Motive Partners Form Strategic Partnership To Capitalize On Fintech Transformation

NEW YORK, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - Get Report ("Apollo") and Motive Partners ("Motive"), a specialist private equity firm focused on financial technology investments, today announced a strategic and financial partnership to capitalize on significant technological transformation and innovation in financial services. The partnership aims to enhance investment opportunities for clients and accelerate growth of both platforms. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Businessfinextra.com

Splitit forms partnership with Middle East BNPL provider tabby

Splitit (ASX:SPT), the company empowering consumers to use their existing credit to spread payments over time, announced a partnership with tabby, the leading Middle East Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) provider. tabby will integrate Splitit’s instalment payment platform through a white-label solution to allow tabby’s merchants to offer instalments on...
Businessthedallasnews.net

CIPL powered Techiegigs venture transforming educational

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI/PNN): With the world being revolutionised by the emergence of internet evolution, every human on the planet relies on digital mediums to find a solution to almost all of their problems. As a result, businesses now are leveraging every aspect of digital marketing to reach...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

E2open (ETWO), COSCO Extend Global Partnership Through 2023

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. E2open (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of 100% cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management software, and COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited (COSCO), a Chinese multinational transportation conglomerate, today announced an extension of their partnership through 2023. COSCO will continue to utilize the INTTRA by E2open (E2open) platform for a portion of its cargo shipment bookings and instructions.
SoftwareSentinel

APAC Project Portfolio Management Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Upland Software, Planview, Oracle

The latest study released on the Global APAC Project Portfolio Management Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The APAC Project Portfolio Management market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
SoftwareSentinel

HR Analytics Tools Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Oracle, Tableau Software, Sage Software, Sisense

The latest study released on the Global HR Analytics Tools Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The HR Analytics Tools market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Economynitravelnews.com

Silversea Invests in Crew Recruitment and Training

Silversea Cruises, the leading ultra-luxury cruise line, has invested in the training and development of its crew with the debut of a new digital training platform. Named the Silversea Learning Platform, the programme rolled out ahead of the line’s healthy return to service and is accessible to all crew online, from both on board and ashore.
Businessmartechseries.com

SALESmanago LLC & Aghreni Technologies Pvt Limited (Brand – Kenscio), India announces Marketing & Support Services Partnership to offer Customer Data and Experience Platform

SALESmanago, a leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) provider in Europe & USA and Encircl LLC , a fully owned US subsidiary of Aghreni Technologies Pvt Ltd , headquartered in Bengaluru, India, owner of the popular brand ‘Kenscio’ and a leading Digital Marketing products and services company serving customers globally announced the marketing and support partnership to promote SALESmanago’ s bestselling AI-drivenCustomer 360° Platform for Global customers and in particular to Indian enterprises.
Businessthedallasnews.net

How smart digital agencies are helping brands

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Content is the new currency for brands' is a saying that has been picking up pace recently. The power of content increased manifold when businesses were forced to switch to the digital mode for survival. This is what made organizations across domains realize that...