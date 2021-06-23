Accor and IGLTA Form a Global Partnership

Accor and the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA), a member-based global organization dedicated to advancing LGBTQIA+ tourism, announced a global partnership. Together, Accor and IGLTA will work to ensure the hospitality industry is a safe and inclusive space for all and will facilitate and drive equality within the travel sector. The collaboration is the first step in demonstrating the new, essential pillar within Accor’s diversity and inclusion commitment: to increase momentum in welcoming and valuing LGBTQIA+ team members, clients, and communities.