Bedford biotech’s eyesight-restoring gene therapy receives FDA approval to test in the U.S.

By Morgan Gonzales
Dallas News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gene therapy designed to restore sight can now proceed with human trials in the U.S. Bedford-based Nanoscope Therapeutics said Tuesday that its investigational new drug application gained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The company’s proprietary gene therapy can improve sight for patients with hundreds of different blindness-causing gene problems — all via a single product.

www.dallasnews.com
