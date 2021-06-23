Bedford biotech’s eyesight-restoring gene therapy receives FDA approval to test in the U.S.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recent approval of aducanumab, a treatment for Alzheimer's disease, has drawn decidedly mixed reviews. Advocates for patients, such as the Alzheimer's Association, applauded the FDA's green light for the drug (though the group later decried the high price tag set by Biogen, the U.S. manufacturer selling the drug under the brand name Aduhelm). On the other side, critics assessed the trial data as inconclusive. Indeed, three of the scientists on the advisory committee resigned in protest over the FDA's move, with one calling it "probably the worst drug approval decision in recent U.S. history."