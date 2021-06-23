Bedford biotech’s eyesight-restoring gene therapy receives FDA approval to test in the U.S.
A gene therapy designed to restore sight can now proceed with human trials in the U.S. Bedford-based Nanoscope Therapeutics said Tuesday that its investigational new drug application gained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The company’s proprietary gene therapy can improve sight for patients with hundreds of different blindness-causing gene problems — all via a single product.www.dallasnews.com