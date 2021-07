Named the KJCCC's All-West Player of the Year, Felipe D'Agostini highlights six Barton Community College men's soccer players on the post-season conference selection list. The six-pack of players, along with a deep and talented host of Cougars, finished second in the West Division at 7-2-1. Finding its stride late in the regular season with an eight game unbeaten streak, Barton won three playoff games including knocking off 13th ranked Cowley College 4-1 in the Region VI/Plains District Championship. Making its fifth NJCAA Division I National Championship Tournament, the Cougars went 1-1 in pool play, losing to eventual national champion Salt Lake to conclude the season at 13-3-1.