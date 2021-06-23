Wildcats go 2-4 for the week

The Maquoketa Valley softball team strung together back-to-back wins to go 2-4 for the week making the Wildcats 6-15, 3-11 in the Tri-Rivers Conference West Division. The Wildcats started the week splitting a doubleheader with Calamus-Wheatland (11-9) there June 14 losing the first game 9-8 and winning game two 11-9. Later in the week, they competed in the West Delaware Tournament in Manchester where they won their opening-round game 10-1 against North Fayette Valley but dropped the next three. They lost to West Delaware 8-0 on June 18 and then were beaten 5-0 by Independence and 8-1 by Monticello on June 19.