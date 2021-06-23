Cancel
Video Games

Xbox Series X enhancements are rolling out to Project xCloud

By Patrick Dane
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

XCloud, Microsoft's cloud gaming service, looks to be rolling out Xbox Series X upgrades on some of its titles. The enhancement was noticed by The Verge senior editor Tom Warren, who noticed that several games were benefiting by improved performance and options only available on the Xbox Series X hardware. In a tweet, Warren showed off the improvements, which showcased vastly improved load times as well as 120 FPS options for the games.

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

