Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Column: From Carl Nassib coming out to Becky Hammon being a finalist for an NBA head coaching vacancy, our sports world is ever-changing. And that’s a good thing.

By Paul Sullivan, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UHpgw_0acr8XyQ00
Cubs shortstop Javier Baez walks to the dugout in the bottom of the fourth inning against the Indians on Monday at Wrigley Field. Baez should have run back to first base on an Anthony Rizzo flyout but appeared to have lost track of the number of outs and was doubled up, ending the inning. Manager David Ross removed Baez from the game after the gaffe. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was legally searched without cause Monday, while Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez was unilaterally penalized for a midgame brain freeze.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active openly gay NFL player , pride flags flew over Wrigley Field and San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon became the first woman finalist for an NBA head coaching vacancy.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and umpire Ángel Hernández both trended on Twitter.

The only thing these stories have in common is they all took place on one day in a sports world in which change comes at you at dizzying speeds.

If you can’t keep up, find another diversion.

Let’s start with Major League Baseball’s version of stop-and-frisk — searching pitchers as they enter and leave the field for possible use of illegal sticky substances that enhance their grip . The new “old” edict, which began being enforced Monday, has dominated baseball discussion over the last few weeks, pitting pitchers versus hitters in a classic struggle for dominance while putting umpires in the middle.

“Un-American,” one veteran pitcher recently told me while discussing the crackdown.

Un-American? Another political statement from an athlete?

“Umpires are the judge and jury, and we’re now all suspects without cause,” he continued.

The pitcher, who asked not to be named, suggested it would be open season on players who umpires didn’t like. I agreed that umpires had unchecked authority and asked what he and the players union planned to do about it.

After criticizing the players union, he joked he might make a statement by bringing out handcuffs during his next start, asking to be cuffed while being searched.

A perfect idea, I told him, and a moment that would go viral. I doubt he’ll do it. Commissioner Rob Manfred and the players union aren’t know for their sense of humor. But baseball could use a few viral videos from someone other than Fernando Tatís Jr., so hopefully he pulls it off.

Day One produced no real news, though Hernández, the Brett Kavanaugh of umpires, was witnessed checking out a Baltimore Orioles pitcher for illegal sticky stuff in the pouring rain. And by mere coincidence of the schedule, the first player stopped under the new edict was deGrom, who might be having the greatest season ever for a pitcher, carrying a 0.50 ERA into late June.

It’s all laughable. And that’s what many umpires and pitchers seemed to be doing when the searches for PEST took place. (“PEST” is not an official baseball acronym like “PEDs,” and in fact, “Performance Enhancing Spider Tack” is terminology I just made up).

If baseball is intent on growing the game, umpires should be seen less, not more often. At least conduct the searches off-camera in dugout tunnels.

Another law-and-order episode occurred Monday night at Wrigley when Cubs manager David Ross removed Báez for being doubled off first base after forgetting how many outs there were. In this case, Ross was unquestionably judge and jury and made the correct call to pull Báez for violating the sacred rule taught in Little League — always know how many outs there are.

Some wondered if Judge Ross was showing favoritism by not benching Anthony Rizzo for two baserunning gaffes Sunday or Joc Pederson for admiring his would-be home runs that don’t leave the park. Fair questions.

After the game, Ross said he felt it in his “stomach” for benching his friend, which makes him human. He said Báez hustles “99.9%” of the time, which might be true, though Báez also neglected to run on a popup against the New York Mets earlier this season and wound up with a single. He was allowed to remain in that game and later admitted he was in the wrong for not running hard.

On Monday he immediately admitted his mistake and said Ross was in the right. It doesn’t explain the lapses in focus, but at least he is accountable, which is laudable.

While Báez lost focus in one inning, Cubs fans have had a difficult time concentrating since Wrigley reopened to 100% capacity. The return of the wave Monday night and the nightly obsession with creating beer snakes in the bleachers might be a residual effect of the Cubs’ snooze-button lineup that wakes up sporadically. It’s no wonder no one can pay attention.

Monday’s more important stories concerned Nassib, Hammon and the Supreme Court, which ruled 9-0 that the NCAA and its schools and conferences were in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act by limiting athletes’ compensation for academic expenses. Kavanagh, the Ángel Hernández of Supreme Court justices, wrote in a concurring opinion of the ruling: “The NCAA is not above the law.”

It was a great day for college athletes, who one day might even get a percentage of the revenue for team jerseys with their names on the back that schools sell in university bookstores. It’s getting closer by the day.

We always can dream, as Hammon did when she became Greg g Popovich’s assistant in San Antonio six years ago. Who would’ve thought we would soon see a woman general manager — the Miami Marlins’ Kim Ng — and a woman coaching an NBA team? As experienced and respected as Hammon is, it’s only a matter of time before her turn arrives, though to be a trailblazer with the Portland Trail Blazers would truly be serendipitous.

Sharing the national headlines with Hammon was Nassib, who came out Monday and was widely accepted by his NFL peers and coaches. Perhaps the best response came from Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who said: “I learned a long time ago what makes a man different is what makes him great.”

As the real world changes, the sports world follows, sometimes at a slower pace than we’d like to see.

But at least we’re getting there, step by step.

Community Policy
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Fernando Tatís Jr.
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Becky Hammon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Indians#Chicago Cubs#Twitter#Major League Baseball#Un American#Orioles#Little League#The New York Mets#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
NFL
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
MLB
Related
NFLDetroit Free Press

'The NFL needed this': How Carl Nassib's coming out as gay can change football and society

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jeff Rohrer said Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib could change the world after becoming the first active openly gay NFL player. Rohrer would know. He played in the NFL from 1982 to 1989, and in 2018, he came out as gay when he became what was believed to be the first former or current NFL player to enter into a same-sex marriage.
NBAcw35.com

REPORT: Spurs' Hammon finalist for Portland head coaching job

SAN ANTONIO - According to a report, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon is a finalist for the head coaching job with the Blazers. It marks the first time a female has gone into the last steps for an NBA coaching search. Other reports have tied her to the...
NFLThe Day

By coming out, Carl Nassib is saving lives

My best friend James reminds me every year of the day he came out to me. It was in November of 2006. It wasn’t a shock to me — we’d known each other for nearly 10 years by that point, through college and our early 20s, when all the good stuff happens — but it was, to this day, one of the most humbling and special moments of both of our lives. I was and still am so honored that he trusted me with that incredibly personal revelation, and I know he’s grateful I was there to be the first to receive it. As a result, we could finally go to gay clubs unironically and shedding the pretense that he “just wanted to see what they were like.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

James Franklin Reacts To Carl Nassib Coming Out

On Monday, Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay in the history of the league. What followed was an outpouring of support from former stars, current teammates and football fans everywhere. One of the most touching reactions came from Penn State head coach James...
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Carl Nassib comes out as NFL’s first active gay player

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib announced on Monday that he is gay, becoming the first active NFL player to come out publicly. Nassib, 28, is entering his sixth NFL season after playing his college football at Penn State. He made his announcement via an Instagram post. “What’s up...
NFLPosted by
AFP

Coming out in sport: NFL's Nassib adds momentum

American football player Carl Nassib made history on Monday by becoming the first NFL player to come out as gay during his career. Openly gay players in US team sports have been very rare. In basketball, the NBA's Jason Collins in 2013 became the first player in a major US team sport to declare he was gay, an announcement that had a big impact.
NBAPosted by
Forbes

Becky Hammon Makes History As First Finalist For NBA Head Coaching Job

Becky Hammon has secured a second interview with the Portland Trail Blazers and is considered a finalist for the organization's head-coaching job, multiple outlets are reporting, which means a National Basketball Association club may be on the brink of hiring a female head coach for the first time in league history.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

SA Spurs News: Becky Hammon named a finalist for Blazers job

The San Antonio Spurs are one step closer to losing Becky Hammon. Monday morning, Shams Charania and Sam Amick broke the news at The Athletic that Hammon is a finalist for the Portland Trail Blazers' head coaching position. As they revealed, it's the first time in NBA history that a...
NHLnews3lv.com

SPORTS: VGK returns to Vegas tied (1-1), Carl Nassib comes out & PLL comes to Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Vegas coach Peter DeBoer can’t think of a more challenging position for a player to be in than goalie Robin Lehner having to bide his time backing up Marc-Andre Fleury during a playoff run. Lehner might not have as accomplished a resume as Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, but is renowned for his intense nature that feeds off any hint of being doubted. The two goalies have established a bond of respect in being able to put aside their competitive egos for the common good.
NFLWJAC TV

Student, Faculty React With Praise to NFL's Carl Nassib Coming Out

UNIVERSITY PARK/CENTRE COUNTY, Pa — Yesterday, former Penn State and current NFL defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active player in the league’s history to announce that he is gay. Nassib hails from West Chester, PA, and played college football in Happy Valley at Beaver Stadium. However, the impact...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Former Brown DE Carl Nassib Comes Out

Carl Nassib picked the right month & probably the right team to make his announcement Monday night which ESPN has shared Nassib's Instagram video of it HERE. I don't think if he was a member of say the Dallas Cowboys he'd be able to come out. Not so sure during his 3 years of playing here in Cleveland if he'd be comfortable with it either. Maybe Nassib was still trying to figure it out while playing for the Browns 2016-18 before leaving for Tampa Bay. Either way, Carl Nassib is a free man now and it must seem like an anvil off of his chest. Live & let live. You have a great day & thanks for stopping by.
NFLdallassportsfanatic.com

Chris Woodward and Kyle Gibson reflect on NFL’s Carl Nassib’s decision to come out

Yesterday, history hit the sports world. Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay. Nassib becomes the first player in any of the big four leagues (MLB, NFL, NHL, and NBA) to be an active player and a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Over the weekend, I asked a few Rangers players and coaches what would happen if a teammate came out, and the responses were positive. None of them ever experienced that moment, but each would welcome that teammate. The amount of support Nassib received throughout the sports world was certainly notable, especially from his own Raiders teammates.
NBADeadspin

Portland’s next head coach should be Becky Hammon

The Portland Trail Blazers are looking for a new head coach after parting ways with Terry Stotts earlier this month, and they’re honing in on a few candidates. According to reports, three of the finalists for the position, who have all had two interviews, are Clippers assistant Chauncy Billups, longtime coach Mike D’Antoni, and Spurs assistant Becky Hammon.