Well, another four-game road series split. Considering we aren’t very good right now, I’ll take it. And also considering how depleted our starting rotation is, I will definitely take Kyle Muller‘s performance today. I saw Muller pitch for the Florida Fire Fogs a few years ago a few rows up right behind home plate, and I saw a big, tall Texan who was attacking hitters with a downhill delivery and taking a shutout into the 8th inning. It was no shock that Joey Wentz, who was taken 4 picks ahead of Muller in the 2016 draft, was traded and Muller remained.