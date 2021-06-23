A Forever Home Animal Rescue – Heidi

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Cooper (brown and white head) and Miko (all brown head) are 8-month-old bonded brothers who came to JUFTA from Kuwait, rescued from being poisoned. Both dogs are very friendly. Cooper is more dominant and Miko is more gentle and sweet. The brothers are very bonded and almost always have to be touching each other. Both are crate trained and use the doggy door. They would do best in a home without other pets, and have some work to do when it comes to jumping up on people when they’re excited. These boys have a lot of energy and love walks.