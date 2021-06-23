A Forever Home Animal Rescue – Heidi
Heidi is a 15-year-old “Dorkey” (Dachshund/Yorkie mix) weighing approximately 11 pounds. “She came to us when her owner went to live with relatives after her husband passed away,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “They had her since she was eight weeks old, so Heidi is devastated and so was the former owner. She is a lovable, sweet, beautiful girl who misses her Forever Home. She tries to get into every car when she is being walked, that’s how anxious she is to get into her Forever Home. She doesn’t look or act like she’s 15. She is perky, active, walks well and has clear eyes and no health issues. She has a great appetite! Even though she is depressed, she will still gobble up her food.”www.midfloridanewspapers.com