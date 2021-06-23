Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

A Forever Home Animal Rescue – Heidi

midfloridanewspapers.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeidi is a 15-year-old “Dorkey” (Dachshund/Yorkie mix) weighing approximately 11 pounds. “She came to us when her owner went to live with relatives after her husband passed away,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “They had her since she was eight weeks old, so Heidi is devastated and so was the former owner. She is a lovable, sweet, beautiful girl who misses her Forever Home. She tries to get into every car when she is being walked, that’s how anxious she is to get into her Forever Home. She doesn’t look or act like she’s 15. She is perky, active, walks well and has clear eyes and no health issues. She has a great appetite! Even though she is depressed, she will still gobble up her food.”

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forever Home#Volunteers#Foster Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
News Break
Vaccines
Related
PetsNews 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Little Shelter on June 11

In this week's Paws & Pals, Little Shelter presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Remi is a 3-year-old Rat Terrier mix. He is an unique looking dog, and can't wait to go everywhere with you. Betty White is an 11-year-old Bichon mix. At her age she is the...
PetsBaltimore Times

Looking for a feline friend? Tips for ‘Adopt a Shelter Cat Month’ from Best Friends Animal Society

Cats star in some of the most viral videos on the Internet and some even grow to celebrity status on Instagram with millions of followers (looking at you, Nala Cat). Yet some of the coolest cats remain undiscovered at shelters and rescues across the country. Since cats are also the most at-risk pets across America, accounting for 69 percent of animals killed in shelters, it’s crucial to find them loving homes.
PetsPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Why Not Get a Cat as a Pet

Most folks like kittens - after all, kittens have built-in cuteness! But - they don't stay kitten-like for long. Eventually they become cats. So if you adopt a kitten (with all its cuteness), before you know it you have a CAT! And if you really didn't want a cat as a pet, then adopting a cute little bundle of feline fur and whiskers and big eyes is probably not the right thing for you. However, if you are willing to lose your heart to a feline friend, even an adult one, and you have room in your life for a new furry friend, consider adopting one now, especially during Adopt a Cat Month!
Animalsnews-shield.com

Rescue Dog Covers Baby Antelope With Kisses | The Dodo Odd Couples

When this rescue dog covers this baby antelope with kisses 😍. Keep up with Laila and Tricia on Instagram: https://thedo.do/lailathebushdog and https://thedo.do/triciasdayoff. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a...
PetsPosted by
Shore News Network

Dog who cries and cries after getting dumped in shelter finds happiness again

Wilma was dumped at the shelter by a man who stated that he found her. The second he left, Wilma became to scream and cry. The shelter knew she had been surrendered. A woman and her partner decided that they wanted to adopt a rescue so they were matched with Wilma. The second they brought Wilma to them the women began to cry and immediately formed a deep connection to her. Wilma smothered them with kisses. As they left, Wilma would not get up and go back in the shelter. She was refusing to budge. She wanted to be back with the couple who had just left. She had to be carried back inside.
Erie County, OHSandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

ROXANNE — Roxanne is a 3-year-old Chihuahua/Miniature Pinscher Mix. She is very outgoing, does great on a leash, gets along great with other dogs and cats. BRUNO — Bruno is an 11-month-old housebroken, crate-trained male Australian mix. He is very sweet, knows how to sit on command and is good with cats. He would prefer a very active family with a fenced in yard.
Maine StateWMTW

Maine animal sanctuary rescues abused, neglected farm animals

BROOKS, Maine — An animal sanctuary in the town of Brooks has been rescuing abused and neglected farm animals for 20 years. The Peace Ridge Sanctuary generally gets the animals from the Maine Animal Welfare Program. Executive Director Danielle Tessier said each animal arrives with a story and a second...
Petswtoc.com

Woman tries to return items taken by her pet cat

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN/CBS News) - Over the past few months, Kate Felmet noticed her cat Esme really ramped up the number of masks, cloth and gloves she’s taking from a nearby park and some neighbors’ garages. So many, in fact, Felmet made a sign letting the neighborhood know her cat...
PetsPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Pet of the Week ‘CAMMY’ is Ready to Snuggle With You in Her New Forever Home

CAMMY is a 2-year-old female mixed breed, and she weighs about 45 pounds. CAMMY was adopted as a puppy, but unfortunately, her human daddy has some medical issues, so she was surrendered at no fault of her own. CAMMY loves kids and she is good with other dogs. She knows a few commands, including sit, shake, spin, and lay for treats. CAMMY is kennel trained and she loves to snuggle.
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Adorable 2-Pound Rescue Kittens Visit Aquarium in Heartwarming Video

After social media fawned over a group of puppies who got to visit an aquarium, these adorable 2-pound kittens decided to join in on the fish finding fun. The SEA LIFE Aquarium at the Mall of America in Minnesota once again hosted a group of sweet animals for a special field trip at the facilities in an effort to promote adoption.
PetsWHIZ

Meet Sweet Pea: Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week

The Animal Shelter Society has named Sweet Pea its pet of the week. Sweet Pea, a domestic short haired black and white female cat, was a stray cat that was taken in by the shelter in August of 2020. She weighs about 11 pounds and is spayed. “She does not...
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Chained Dog Will Not Stop Kissing the Man Who Set Her Free

Matheus Laiola, an animal protection officer, was smothered in kisses after working to free a dog that was left chained to a wall. The four-legged friend couldn't hide her elation when Laiola came to her rescue. A video posted on Facebook captured the joy and gratitude of a dog that...
PetsCourier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Cooper (brown and white head) and Miko (all brown head) are 8-month-old bonded brothers who came to JUFTA from Kuwait, rescued from being poisoned. Both dogs are very friendly. Cooper is more dominant and Miko is more gentle and sweet. The brothers are very bonded and almost always have to be touching each other. Both are crate trained and use the doggy door. They would do best in a home without other pets, and have some work to do when it comes to jumping up on people when they’re excited. These boys have a lot of energy and love walks.
Petsranchosantafereview.com

An abandoned mother dog finds a classroom of affection and appreciation for her family of 12

In the world of animal welfare, it is heart that makes a family. An abandoned mother dog has been “schooled” in this beautiful lesson by one special Helen Woodward Animal Center foster volunteer named Ami Askins and her classroom of 3rd and 4th graders at Los Penasquitos Elementary School. Without a family and late into her pregnancy, the shepherd-blend named Chloe received an emergency flight to the Center in search of safety and a place to give birth. Now Chloe and her beautiful litter of 12 have a place to rest while nursing, along with a true education in love.
Petsyaktrinews.com

Kootenai Humane Society ‘overwhelmed’ with requests to adopt rescued animals

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — The Kootenai Humane Society said they are overwhelmed with adoption requests for the dogs and cats rescued from a hoarding situation earlier this week. Nearly 100 animals were found abandoned in a Kellogg home after their owner was evicted. Those who rescued the animals said they were covered in feces and found holes in the walls.

Comments / 0

Community Policy