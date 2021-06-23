Cancel
Buckhannon, WV

Pat's Chat

By Pat Ridpath CONTRIBUTOR
WVNews
 13 days ago

We had the most joyful surprise last Thursday, June 17. I saw several people getting out of a car in front of our house. I didn’t recognize them at first until they all started climbing out of the car. It was my granddaughter, Laura Bucholtz, and her family from Sarasota, Florida. She had planned this trip, and she convinced her brother, Brian Bucklew from Walkerton, Indiana, to meet them here for a fun time together in and around the Buckhannon area. They could also visit other relatives who live here.

