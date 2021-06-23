Scholarships awarded

Cancel
The Rotary Club of Lake County Golden Triangle is awarding scholarships to several area students for the 2021–2022 academic year. The students displayed exceptional academic successes and personal growth during the recent challenging school year. Recipients are Eustis High School’s Benjamin Peach and Taria Burch, Umatilla High School’s Summer Primeau,...

