Harmful blue-green algae

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- Many people are headed to the lake for the holiday weekend, but DHEC is issuing a warning about potentially harmful algae. Bryan Rabon, manager of DHEC's Aquatic Science Program, says that the harmful algae is often seen during the summer months. Algal blooms exist in natural water bodies nearly everywhere and are not unique to South Carolina. They occur when tiny plant-like organisms called algae and cyanobacteria overgrow in rivers, lakes, and oceans. Algal blooms can be associated with foam, scum, or thick layers of algae on the surface of water, and they can look and smell bad. Some algal blooms are formed by toxic organisms that affect the health of people, animals, and the environment. These blooms are called “harmful algal blooms".