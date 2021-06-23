Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

GoPro HERO9 Black can now be controlled with more devices

By Prakhar Khanna
pocketnow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoPro has announced the release of ‘Open GoPro’—an open API initiative that makes it easy for developers and enthusiasts alike to merge HERO9 Black into their own development solutions. With the new ‘Open GoPro’ software, anyone can unlock HERO9 Black features and create new, innovative connections. Some companies have already begun merging HERO9 Black features like camera control and status into their own products. You can now use your Amazfit smartwatch to control your GoPro!

pocketnow.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gopro Camera#Mobile#Software#Headsets#Api#Transfer Demos#Opengopro#Fpv#Orqa#Pixellot#Sena Bluetooth#Quik
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

GoPro Announces 'Open GoPro' API

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro (GPRO) - Get Report announced 'Open GoPro,' an open API initiative that makes it easy for third-party developers to integrate HERO9 Black into their own development efforts. With Open GoPro, developers have API access to the following HERO9 Black features:
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Looking ahead: Actioncam GoPro Hero 9 Black in a short test

GoPro’s latest top model, the Hero 9, has grown significantly compared to its predecessor: A larger screen on the back is now supplemented by a second display on the front, which can show a live preview of the camera image for the first time. The square, colored screen can also be used to align the image section for selfies.
ElectronicsCNET

Amazon Prime Day camera and accessory deals: GoPro, Sony, DJI, Lowepro and more

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Amazon Prime Day means some excellent camera and accessory deals if you're a photography enthusiast or aspire to become one. Even in 2021, there are plenty of times it's worth trying something besides your smartphone for capturing memories and getting creative.
Technologyslashdot.org

TechSee's AI Can Recognize Devices and Guide Users Through Setup

TechSee, which describes itself as an "intelligent visual assistance" company, today announced the launch of Eve Cortex, a platform that teaches itself to recognize thousands of products, models, parts, and components by ingesting only a handful of data points. VentureBeat reports:. TechSee claims that by leveraging a combination of AI...
Computersxda-developers

Windows 10 version 21H1 is now available to more devices

Microsoft released the Windows 10 May 2021 Update, also known as version 21H1, last month. Starting today, it’s opening up the feature update to more users, but still to ‘seekers’. Here’s how it works. When you hit check for updates, your PC will find Windows 10 version 21H1, and then...
Electronicsimore.com

5 best multi-device chargers you can get on Prime Day

It's Amazon Prime Day which means it's the right time to pick up iPhone deals, accessories, and much more. Organize all of your favorite devices as they charge with a simple or an elaborate charging station, depending on your needs. Pezin & Hulin Bamboo 8-in-1 Charging Station for Multiple Devices...
Electronicspetapixel.com

GoPro Launches API for 3rd-Party Devs to Integrate the HERO9 Black

GoPro has announced Open GoPro, a new open API initiative that allows third-party developers to integrate the HERO9 Black action camera into their projects. “Do you love to develop, tinker, or hack?” GoPro writes on the new API site. “Open GoPro is an easy-to-access, limited-support software platform for developers to tailor their HERO9 Black cameras to fit their needs or build it into their product through a wireless connection (BLE or Wi-Fi).”
ElectronicsNature.com

A domain wall device with electrical control

Magnetic tunnel junctions with a hybrid free layer design can be used to electrically read and write domain walls. In the past few decades, data-intensive technologies such as wearables, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things have increased the need for high-performance memory devices. For such applications, memory devices that have small footprints, high access and write speeds, and low power consumption are required, and solid-state magnetic memories that can be controlled by electrical current are a promising technology in this regard. The magnetization in these devices can be manipulated electrically via spin-transfer torque (STT) and spin–orbit torque (SOT), and magnetoresistive random-access memories based on STT (STT-MRAM) have already been commercialized. Domain wall motion in magnetic structures has also been proposed for use in the development of memory devices1, as well as logic devices2 and neuromorphic computing3, due to features such as high speed, low power consumption and flexible design. Cascadable logic devices based on SOT-driven magnetic domain wall motion were, in particular, recently demonstrated as a viable platform for scalable all-electric magnetic memory-in-logic2.
Electronicstvtechnology.com

Action Cameras: GoPro Launches Open GoPro API

SAN MATEO, Calif.—GoPro has introduced an Open GoPro API and updated firmware for its Hero9 camera, moves that will make it easier for third party developers to integrate Hero9 into their technologies and encourage the development of an action camera ecosystem. The Hero9 Black v1.6 firmware update will kick off...
Video Gamesvrscout.com

‘Valheim’ VR Mod Now Supports Motion Controls

Everyone’s favorite Viking simulator can now be played in VR with support for VR motion controls, including Oculus Touch and Valve Index. This past April, a modder going by the name of u/elliotttate on Reddit released a mod for Iron Gate Studio’s Valheim, introducing unofficial VR support to the popular Viking-themed co-op survival game—sort of.
Electronicsinavateonthenet.net

Are iPads dual purpose control devices?

Absolutely! iRoom's docking stations not only turn an iPad into a stationary wall-mounted or tabletop device but also have a touch keypad that connects to any professional 3rd party control system. With the control app on the iPad and additional wired control through the docking station’s Quick Keys, AV professionals have a legitimate alternative for reliable control.
Electronicspurewow.com

Ring Devices Are the Ultimate Home Upgrade, and Now You Can Save Up to 45 Percent on Them This Amazon Prime Day

﻿While many of us have come to love our WFH routines, there's one thing that we find ourselves craving more and more: workplace hubbub. We know, we know, we're not characters in The Office (Jim, we miss you), yet we can't help but yearn for the in-office shenanigans that add a little ~spice~ to our days. As a result, we've come to rely on the Ring Video Doorbell to bring us some excitement—and right now, you can save up to 45 Percent on Ring Devices during Amazon Prime Day. Don't believe us? Here are some of the best sales happening right now:
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Can you upgrade your devices to Wi-Fi 6E?

Best answer: No, not yet. Android phones will not be updated to support 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E unless they ship with support. Some PC expansion cards are available, but neither Windows 10 nor MacOS support 6GHz bands yet. Stick with Wi-Fi 6 for now. Wi-Fi 6 is high-speed, with some routers...
Softwaremspoweruser.com

You can now share device audio on iOS and Android during Microsoft Teams screen sharing

Microsoft is rolling out the ability to share device audio when screen sharing during a Microsoft Teams call on iOS and Android. The update will enable the meeting participants to hear the device audio during the meeting, while the presenter is sharing audio-enabled content (e.g., videos, music, apps with audio). Once it’s rolled out, users will see an additional option to include device audio, next to the existing Share Screen option.
ElectronicsAndroid Authority

Prime Day is over but you can still save with these Amazon device deals

From a Fire TV 4K discount to the Luna game controller, you can still find some Amazon device discounts after Prime Day,. Yes, it’s over. Amazon Prime Day 2021 has come and gone. However, if you missed out on the huge sales event, fret not. There are still a handful of discounts on various Amazon devices. Here’s a quick look at the best post-Prime Day Amazon device deals.
ElectronicsBeta News

These Apple devices can literally kill you

Apple devices can be literal life-savers. For instance, in an emergency, you can call 911 with an iPhone to summon help. Not to mention, there have been documented cases of Apple Watch detecting undiagnosed medical conditions. People ultimately go to the doctor to follow-up, and as a result, it ends up saving their lives.
Electronicsvideomaker.com

GoPro opens HERO9 Black API to third-party developers

GoPro recently opened its API for the HERO9 Black — making it much simpler for third-party developers to integrate the HERO9 Black into their products. This isn’t the first time GoPro has let third-party developers use its software. In 2016, GoPro launched the GoPro Developer Program. The program allows third-party developers to integrate their products into their own developments. It was an intriguing move that led to a couple of unique integrations, like a BMW integration that allowed you to control a GoPro camera using the BMW M Laptimer app. However, this time around, companies don’t have an official partnership with GoPro. So all developers can integrate the HERO9 Black without filling out an application or getting approval from GoPro.