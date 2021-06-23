Cancel
Celebrities

Celebrity Birthdays: June 23

Lebanon-Express
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Frances McDormand, Jason Mraz, Joel Edgerton, KT Tunstall, Randy Jackson, Selma Blair and more.

lebanon-express.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Mraz
Person
Selma Blair
Person
Randy Jackson
Person
Joel Edgerton
Person
Kt Tunstall
Person
Frances Mcdormand
#Birthdays
MusicPosted by
Best Life

See Michael Jackson's Daughter and Ex-Wife Now in Rare Photo

Michael Jackson's only daughter, Paris Jackson, has had a burgeoning modeling and music career over the course of the past few years, but she rarely discusses her family and childhood. However, in a new interview with Willow Smith for the web series Red Table Talk, Paris got candid about her father's death; growing up a Jehovah's Witness with her grandmother, Katherine Jackson, who was her guardian; and reconnecting with her biological mother, Debbie Rowe as a teen. Paris also shared a recent, rare picture of her and her mother. Read on to see what Paris said and what her relationship is like with the Jackson family and Rowe now.
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Ed Sheeran wanted for Platinum Jubilee gig

Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Stevie Wonder are being lined up for a star-studded concert in honour of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. The 95-year-old monarch will mark 70 years on the throne in 2022 and to celebrate, the BBC are “going all out” to bring in entertainers from around the world to celebrate the milestone with a spectacular show, and they have already started to reach out to big name artists to discuss their availability.
CelebritiesThe New Yorker

Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino on Britney Spears’s Conservatorship

Britney Spears has been one of the world’s most prominent pop stars since her début, in the late nineteen-nineties. But, since 2008, she’s been under a court-ordered conservatorship—a form of legal guardianship—which has restricted nearly all aspects of her life. Details about the arrangement have been kept out of public view, all while Spears has continued to turn out records and perform lucrative shows, earning millions of dollars for those around her. But the pop star is now directly confronting the people and structures that have ruled her life. In recent court testimony, Spears detailed her experience under the conservatorship for the first time. She demanded her liberty and expressed her anger, profound sadness, and frustration. She even alleged that her conservatorship, which is led by her father, prevented her from getting an IUD removed from her body, which her family denies. The staff writers Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino have investigated how Spears wound up in this situation, in the article “Britney Spears’s Conservatorship Nightmare.” They speak with David Remnick about Spears’s life under relentless public scrutiny, her cultural significance, and the thorny legal problems posed by conservatorships. “Conservatorships essentially deem someone incapacitated,” Tolentino says. “And, from that point, because they do remove your rights by necessity, they sort of foreclose the possibility of proving or gaining capacity to anyone under it.”
Celebritiesamomama.com

J Lo and Look-Alike Sister Lynda Look like Twins in a Rare Snap to Mark Her 50th Birthday

Singer Jennifer Lopez celebrated her youngest sister, Lynda Lopez's 50th birthday this month and shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram. On Instagram, Jennifer Lopez, AKA J Lo, shared a few rare sister selfies with her youngest sister, Lynda Lopez, in honor of Lynda's 50th birthday this month. The middle Lopez sister also shared a sweet message to celebrate her sister.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

These Celebs' Look-Alikes Will Make You Do a Double Take

Brace yourself: You're not seeing double here. It's just that these celebrities really have doppelgängers who look so much like them that it almost seems like they have a long-lost twin. And we've rounded up some of the most convincing evidence to prove some mere mortals simply look like our favorite superstars.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Missy Elliott Gifted New Lamborghini From Her Mother For 50th Birthday

Missy Elliott’s extensive car collection continues to grow. To celebrate her 50th birthday yesterday, Missy’s mother decided to gift her daughter with a brand new Lamborghini SVJ Roadster. Showing off the custom black whip on social media, Missy adds that during her 25 year music career, she's only taken 3...
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

See Courtney Love Cover Britney Spears' 'Lucky'

Courtney Love performed an acoustic rendition of Britney Spears’ 2000 hit “Lucky” as part of the singer’s ongoing covers series Saturday. Love’s cover came just hours after the publication of the New Yorker’s investigation into the Spears conservatorship as well as the events leading up to the controversial arrangement; for the article, Love spoke to writers Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino about her controversial former manager Sam Lutfi — a “street hustler,” Love told the New Yorker — who also played a similar role for Spears in 2007.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Britney Spears’ ex husband Jason Alexander says testimony ‘didn’t even scratch surface of the abuse’ in conservatorship

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander allegedly claimed her testimony 'didn't even scratch the surface of the abuse' in her conservatorship. The @FreeBritneyLive Twitter account claimed to have an "exclusive statement" from Jason, 38. According to the statement from @FreeBritneyLive, Britney’s first husband was supposedly "forced to sign an NDA" but...
CelebritiesPage Six

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus hold hands months after dating rumors

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus were photographed holding hands at Six Flags on Tuesday, months after sparking romance rumors. Lovato, who came out as non-binary in May, and Cyrus attended the “Space Jam: A New Legacy” party at Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif., with friends. The “Camp Rock” star, 28,...
CelebritiesVogue

Olivia Rodrigo Wears The Ultimate ’90s Party Dress To Her “Sour Prom”

If there’s one thing Olivia Rodrigo knows how to get right, it’s an impeccable reference. Whether it’s harking back to the confessional lyrics and scuzzy guitars of her musical heroes like Alanis Morissette and Fiona Apple; the nods to Jennifer’s Body and Japanese horror Audition in her Petra Collins-directed “good 4 u” video; or even her homage to Courtney Love’s 1994 Hole album Live Through This in the promo shots for the “Sour Prom” concert film she debuted this week, Rodrigo always hits the bullseye.