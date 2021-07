The Glasgow Times’ Alison McConnell has claimed that Celtic have passed up the opportunity to offer Leigh Griffiths a new 12 month deal at the club. The report states that the club had until today to offer Griffiths fresh terms but new boss Ange Postecoglou appears to have stalled on progress made with the 30-year-old since he arrived in Scotland. McConnell suggests that the social media change appears to indicate that Griffiths will be a free agent this month.