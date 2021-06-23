New Grants Are Available For Arts Groups Sidelined During The Pandemic

“Priority will be given to socially and economically disadvantaged business owners, including, but not limited to, minority and women – owned business enterprises”. The New York State COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program (the “Program”) was created to provide flexible grant assistance to currently viable small businesses, micro-businesses and for-profit independent arts and cultural organizations in New York State who have experienced economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 800 million dollars have been allocated for this initiative. Turnaround time is approximately Two weeks.