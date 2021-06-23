Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rogers County, OK

New Grants Are Available For Arts Groups Sidelined During The Pandemic

publicradiotulsa.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announces new grants for arts and culture organizations under President Biden's American Rescue Plan. The pandemic relief fund set aside $135 million for both the arts and humanities endowments, nearly double the amount that was available to cultural groups in President Trump's CARES Act. Eligibility requirements for NEA grants have also been modified to allow for a broader pool of applicants.

www.publicradiotulsa.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
County
Rogers County, OK
City
Washington, OK
Rogers County, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing Arts#Public Health#Nea#American Rescue Plan#Americans#Arena Stage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Indiana StateMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Funding available to Indiana humanities organizations through pandemic-relief grants

Nonprofit organizations that provide public programming rooted in the humanities are invited to apply for COVID-19 pandemic-relief grants. Indiana Humanities is offering two types of grants: Operating Support Grants and Programming and Capacity-Building Grants. Funds will help support activities for Hoosiers in subjects such as history, literature, languages, linguistics, archaeology, philosophy, ethics, jurisprudence and comparative religion.
POTUSWashington Post

NEA widens pool of arts groups eligible for $80 million in pandemic relief

The National Endowment for the Arts announced Wednesday that it will make $80 million in pandemic relief available to more arts and cultural organizations, including first-time applicants and those that have never received support from the federal arts agency. The relief funds will also support local arts agencies that will...
Small Businessurbancny.com

New York State COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Accepting Applications

“Priority will be given to socially and economically disadvantaged business owners, including, but not limited to, minority and women – owned business enterprises”. The New York State COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program (the “Program”) was created to provide flexible grant assistance to currently viable small businesses, micro-businesses and for-profit independent arts and cultural organizations in New York State who have experienced economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 800 million dollars have been allocated for this initiative. Turnaround time is approximately Two weeks.
Advocacyhometownsource.com

Grants aim to help arts groups recover

The Central MN Arts Board has awarded $125,500 in Arts Recovery Support to 13 area organizations, including SOAR Regional Arts. SOAR received $10,000 to support the reopening of its fall family musical and to pay local artists and staff to create art and continue to provide free opportunities to the community.
Collegesdailybruin.com

Graduate Student Writing Center struck by budget cuts, insecure funding sources

Funding for the UCLA Graduate Writing Center was cut in half for the 2022-23 school year, leading to more than 30% of its student staff being laid off. In 2020, the UCLA Student Fee Advisory Committee, which recommends the allocation of student fees to Chancellor Gene Block, reduced funding recommendations for the Graduate Writing Center for the 2021-2022 school year due to a lack of temporary funds available.
EducationPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

CDC study finds racial, regional disparities as schools reopened for in-person learning

WASHINGTON — After last year’s abrupt shutdown of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, increasing numbers of students returned to in-person learning. But a new study shows that racial and geographic gaps persisted as K-12 students went back to their classrooms—with non-Hispanic white kids more often the ones attending a brick-and-mortar school full-time in most states. […] The post CDC study finds racial, regional disparities as schools reopened for in-person learning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Medical & Biotechhottytoddy.com

UM Graduate Student Council Research Grants Further Range of Research

With projects ranging from service robots in the hospitality and tourism industries to a novel treatment of dry eye disease to relationship ghosting, 20 University of Mississippi graduate students are exploring a range of research and creative scholarship as recent recipients of Graduate Student CouncilResearch Grants. The $1,000 grants, funded...
Claremont, CAtsl.news

EDITORIAL BOARD: Reopening is hard, but students deserve better

After 14 months, mountains of public health guidance and a whole lot of announcing and backtracking, it seems that the 5Cs will return in full to Claremont for the fall 2021 semester. Students are excited to return, as they should be. Living on campus, surrounded by classmates and friends, is...
Public HealthNBC San Diego

How Federally Guaranteed Health Care for Native Americans Works in the U.S.

American Indians and Alaska Natives are entitled to federally funded health care under treaties negotiated between tribal nations and the U.S. government. But according to a 2018 report from the independent and bipartisan Commission on Civil Rights, the U.S. government has not adequately funded these programs, leaving many indigenous communities without the ability to provide quality care.
PoliticsSantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico redistricting committee adopts online public input portal

A newly appointed Citizen Redistricting Committee, which has the unenviable job of redrawing New Mexico’s political district boundaries, laid the foundation of its work Friday during its first organizational meeting. Among the seven-member panel’s first orders of business: unanimously approving the use of an online portal where the public will...
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada to seek federal assistance for vaccine outreach effort in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced that Nevada is asking for federal assistance to help with a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and delta variant cases. Sisolak on Thursday said the state is working with federal agencies to request more support to aid in "Get Out the Vaccine" efforts in Southern Nevada, after the White House announced its intention to create 'surge teams' within the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Politicssccounties.org

Notice of Funding Availability - RIA Grant Program: $30 Million Available in FY22

The South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) is pleased to announce the availability of $30 million in competitive grant funds for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2021. The Basic and Economic Infrastructure grant programs offer assistance to local governments and other eligible entities for publicly-owned water, sewer and...
Sevierville, TNMountain Press

$78,000 art grant awarded to Arrowmont

NASHVILLE — State Senators Art Swann, R-Maryville, and Steve Southerland, R-Morristown, along with State Representatives Dale Carr, R-Sevierville, and Andrew Farmer, R-Sevierville, announced today that Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts will receive a $78,000 art grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission. “We are very pleased to announce this significant...
Alachua County, FLGainesville.com

County accepting art grant applications

If you are an artist who lives in Alachua County and are at least 18 years old, you may be eligible to receive funding to further your artistic endeavors through a Mini Art Grant which can be used for visual art supplies, music supplies, advertising, studio time, printing, costumes, equipment and other project-related expenses.
Greenville, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Grant opportunity available for STEM teachers

GREENVILLE — Teachers can apply for grants through the DonorsChoose program of U.S. Cellular. While funds are available, the communications company is providing a 1-to-1 funding match for classroom projects within its service area that are $1,000 or less and have a focus in science, technology, engineering or math — four subject areas commonly known by the acronym STEM.
Barnstable County, MAcapenews.net

Arts Organizations Receive Grants

The trustees of The John K. and Thirza F. Davenport Foundation for the Arts have announced that six Cape Cod arts organizations will receive a share of a $20,000 grant. The Cultural Center of Cape Cod, Cape Cod Museum of Art and Cape Rep. Theatre will each get $3,000. The Cotuit Center for the Arts will receive $4,000, Cape Arts and Entertainment (Cape Symphony) $2,000 and the Cape Cod Theatre Company $5,000.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Lenny Schumacher

The Arts Build Communities grant program

NASHVILLE, TN — The Arts Build Communities or ABC grant program is created to provide support for art projects. It will help broaden access to arts experiences, address community quality of life issues through the arts, or enhance the sustainability of asset-based cultural enterprises.
New York City, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Schools in New York are granted accountability waivers due to the pandemic

Schools in New York have been granted accountability waivers through the federal government due to disruption caused among learners during the pandemic. While accountability will remain important, it is also recognized that the last year has caused other issues in children learning remotely, especially from low income households. By allowing this waiver to be used, schools can use instructional time for immediate academic and social-emotional needs that are direct results of the pandemic.