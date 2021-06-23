Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, NJ

Wilberforce Track Program Makes History, Sending Athletes to MOC for 1st Time Ever

towntopics.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAB FOUR: The Wilberforce School boys’ 4×800 relay team display the medals they earned for placing first in the state Non-Public B Group meet. The quartet, from left, of Jeremy Sallade, Danny Szeliga, Caleb Brox, and Dominic Madigan went on to take 18th in the event at the state Meet of Champions last Saturday at South Plainfield High, setting a school record of 8:18.54 in the process. The foursome also placed second in the 4×400 at the Group meet to advance to the MOC where they placed 23rd in a school-record time of 3:34.51. In addition, Madigan, and Sallade qualified in the individual 800 by placing third and fourth in the Group meet. Sallade placed 24th in a school record of 1:58.84 with Madigan finishing 29th in 2:01.97. (Photo provided by Lois Szeliga)

www.towntopics.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, NJ
Sports
City
Princeton, NJ
City
South Plainfield, NJ
City
Plainfield, NJ
South Plainfield, NJ
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Public B Group#The Wilberforce School#Moc#Groups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Sports
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Florida coast

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night as it barrelled up Florida's west coast, threatening heavy rains, flooding and high winds. The storm intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by 7:45 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was around 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Eric Adams wins New York City mayoral primary

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, setting himself up as the overwhelming favorite to win the general election in November. The Associated Press called the race for Adams shortly after the latest batch of results in the ranked-choice primary were released on...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy