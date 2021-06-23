Wilberforce Track Program Makes History, Sending Athletes to MOC for 1st Time Ever

FAB FOUR: The Wilberforce School boys’ 4×800 relay team display the medals they earned for placing first in the state Non-Public B Group meet. The quartet, from left, of Jeremy Sallade, Danny Szeliga, Caleb Brox, and Dominic Madigan went on to take 18th in the event at the state Meet of Champions last Saturday at South Plainfield High, setting a school record of 8:18.54 in the process. The foursome also placed second in the 4×400 at the Group meet to advance to the MOC where they placed 23rd in a school-record time of 3:34.51. In addition, Madigan, and Sallade qualified in the individual 800 by placing third and fourth in the Group meet. Sallade placed 24th in a school record of 1:58.84 with Madigan finishing 29th in 2:01.97. (Photo provided by Lois Szeliga)