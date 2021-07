Time is the only thing you can spend once. And today, on Father’s Day, that’s something to definitely remember. Being a father, bringing another life into the world, is an amazing experience and responsibility, and it gives you a blessing in time to spend with a person who will always be a part of your life, and who is beholden to you for helping to shape them as a person. You can literally make the world a better place by making the time and effort to make your children better people. To be there for them. To enjoy your time with them. To be a parent and friend to help guide them through the world.