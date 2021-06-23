China launches ‘deregulation trial' for private sector defence contractors

Private sector employers added 692,000 jobs in June, according to payroll giant ADP, in a further sign of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Small businesses accounted for 215,000 of the jobs, including 93,000 in businesses with between one and 19 employees, and 122,000 in businesses with 20 to 49 employees, according to the ADP National Employment Report. Medium-sized businesses with between 50 and 499 employees gained 236,000 jobs in June. Large businesses added 240,000 jobs, including 51,000 in companies with between 500 and 999 employees, and 190,000 in corporations with 1,000 employees or more. The service-providing sector made up 624,000 of the job gains, including 53,000 in professional and business services such as accounting and tax preparation, 10,000 jobs in financial activities like banking, and a whopping 332,000 in leisure and hospitality. The goods-producing sector gained 68,000 jobs, including 47,000 construction jobs and 19,000 manufacturing jobs. Franchise employment increased by a robust 104,100 jobs, with restaurants accounting for 86,600 positions and accommodations for 11,900 jobs.