Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China launches ‘deregulation trial' for private sector defence contractors

Janes
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina has introduced further reforms to encourage private sector companies' involvement in the research, development, and production of military equipment. The move is aligned with requirements outlined in China's 14th Five Year Plan (2021–25), which aims to deepen military-civil fusion (MCF) in supporting the development of advanced military capabilities. The...

www.janes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deregulation#Private Sector#Mcf#Dtib#Edd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
EconomyJanes

EU's trial programme for defence capability set to disburse its final funding

Financial grants worth nearly EUR300 million (USD356 million) for two major flagship capability projects and a host of new, smaller ones will complete the European Union's (EU's) spending for its 2019–20 European Defence Industry Development Programme (EDIDP), the European Commission announced on 30 June. As a so-called precursor programme that...
U.S. PoliticsUS News and World Report

U.S. Urges China, Private Sector to Boost Participation in G20 Debt Response

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday urged China and the private sector to increase their participation in a G20 debt moratorium for low-income countries hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a common framework for restructuring their debts. A senior U.S. Treasury official said Washington was open to expanding...
NFLgcaptain.com

VIKING arrives at DEFEA Athens to spread good news for defence contractors on safety at sea

Press Release – VIKING Life-Saving Equipment chooses inaugural DEFEA Athens as first live event to showcase consolidated high-performance boats, life-saving and safety solutions for defence sector. With order volumes from defence customers in Greece at their highest level for many years, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment is taking the first ‘real-life’ opportunity...
Retailintralinks.com

China M&A Industry Trends: Consumer and Retail Sector

A year ago, we interviewed JD Capital’s Director of Global Fund Management Sen Zhang about the current private capital boom for the Q3 2020 SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor. Sen joined JD Capital, a leading Chinese private equity (PE) investment and management agency headquartered in Beijing, in 2016. During this time, the firm went public on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE:600053.SH) and has domestic teams based in over 40 cities across the globe.
ChinaNewsweek

China 'Will Never Allow' Military Intervention Over Taiwan: Beijing

China has said it "will never allow" any country to intervene militarily in a Taiwan Strait conflict, one day after Japan's deputy prime minister posited a collective defense of the self-ruled island by Japanese and U.S. forces. Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, called recent remarks by...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
EconomyJanes

Taiwan lines up revision of industry co-operation guidelines

Taiwan is considering a major revision to its Industrial Cooperation Program (ICP) to support the island's effort to enhance defence-industrial capabilities and better integrate its companies into international supply chains, Janes has learnt. The potential changes to the ICP reflect Taipei's growing concerns about regional security, weaknesses in its defence-industrial...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Saudi Arabia Non-Oil Private Sector Growth Steady In June

(RTTNews) - Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector growth continued at a steady pace in June, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The Purchasing Managers' Index remained unchanged at 56.4 in June. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the sector. New orders increased at the fastest pace in...
WorldBusiness Insider

Singapore Private Sector Activity Near Stagnation

(RTTNews) - Singapore private sector activity barely grew in June, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 50.1 in June from 54.4 in May. Any reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector. Output and new orders increased at a softer...
BusinessBusiness Insider

China Service Sector Expands At Slower Pace In June

(RTTNews) - China's service sector expanded at a much slower pace in June as the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and reduced travel dampened overall new business, survey results published by IHS Markit showed on Monday. The Caixin services Purchasing Managers' Index fell notably to 50.3 in June from 55.1...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Eurozone Private Sector Growth At 15-Year High

(RTTNews) - The euro area private sector grew at the fastest pace in 15 years in June driven by the improvement across manufacturing and services sectors amid the easing of the COVID-19 containment measures, final data from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The composite output index rose to 59.5 in...
Businessdronedj.com

India’s Skylark Drones raises $3M for international expansion

Skylark Drones, the only Indian company to rank among the top four drone service providers in the world by Drone Industry Insights, has raised $3 million in a pre-Series A funding round to fuel growth in new geographies. This new funding follows the company’s previous seed funding round, which took place in 2018.
BusinessBusiness Insider

South Africa Private Sector Growth Slows In June

(RTTNews) - South Africa's private sector expanded at a softer pace in June, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The headline Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.0 in June from 53.2 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. Output declined for the first time...
Middle Easttribuneledgernews.com

UAE private sector outlook improves for 7th consecutive month

Jul. 5—DUBAI — The UAE non-oil private sector saw a slightly weaker improvement in business conditions in June, but the outlook for future activity improved for the seventh month in a row. The UAE's private sector also recorded the fastest growth in nearly two-and-a-half years, in terms of new job...
Economynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Turkmenistan actively promoting growth in private sector - US Embassy

Jul. 4—Small and medium sized enterprises are essential for the continued expansion and success of the private sector in any economy and Turkmenistan is actively promoting growth in the private sector, Stephen Guice, Public Affairs Officer of the US Embassy in Ashgabat told Trend. Turkmen companies are expected to join...
BusinessBusiness Insider

China's Manufacturing Sector Growth Weakens In June

(RTTNews) - China's manufacturing sector growth softened in June as output and new orders growth slowed due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases and supply chain difficulties, data from IHS Markit showed on Thursday. The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a 3-month low of 51.3 in June from...
Businessaccountingtoday.com

Private sector added 692K jobs in June

Private sector employers added 692,000 jobs in June, according to payroll giant ADP, in a further sign of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Small businesses accounted for 215,000 of the jobs, including 93,000 in businesses with between one and 19 employees, and 122,000 in businesses with 20 to 49 employees, according to the ADP National Employment Report. Medium-sized businesses with between 50 and 499 employees gained 236,000 jobs in June. Large businesses added 240,000 jobs, including 51,000 in companies with between 500 and 999 employees, and 190,000 in corporations with 1,000 employees or more. The service-providing sector made up 624,000 of the job gains, including 53,000 in professional and business services such as accounting and tax preparation, 10,000 jobs in financial activities like banking, and a whopping 332,000 in leisure and hospitality. The goods-producing sector gained 68,000 jobs, including 47,000 construction jobs and 19,000 manufacturing jobs. Franchise employment increased by a robust 104,100 jobs, with restaurants accounting for 86,600 positions and accommodations for 11,900 jobs.
MarketsFXStreet.com

US: Private sector employment rises by 692K in June vs. 600K expected

ADP Employment Change came in higher than expected in June. US Dollar Index continues to move sideways above 92.00. Employment in the US' private sector increased by 692,000 in June, the monthly data published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute revealed on Wednesday. This reading followed May's print of 886,000 (revised from 978,000) and surpassed the market expectation of 600,000.
EconomyLife Style Extra

US private sector payrolls grow more quickly than expected in June

(Sharecast News) - Hiring in America strengthened by more than expected in June, as services sector firms, especially in Leisure and Hospitality, added to their payrolls. According to consultancy ADP, private sector payrolls in the US grew by 692,000 last month, led by a 624,000 jump in services. Goods producing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy