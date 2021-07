Owners are left wondering why two girls would steal money and ruin merchandise at a store where they can have whatever they want for free? What is happening here?. The owner of Tagless, James Weiderman, said that one of his volunteers noticed her wallet was missing from her purse that she left on the counter. As she began looking for it, two girls in denim jackets came running out of the changing room at the back of the store. They ran toward the front door and attempted to grab the Donation Box off the counter on the way out.