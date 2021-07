Tahawwur Rana, the Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, will remain in the United States as a federal judge in Los Angeles weighs whether he will be extradited to India for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. The in-person extradition hearing of Tahawwur Rana, at the request of the Indian government, was held in the court of magistrate judge Jacqueline Chooljian in Los Angeles. Chooljian on Thursday ordered the defense attorneys and prosecutors to file additional documents by July 15.