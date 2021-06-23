Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Turkish online retailer Hepsiburada launches IPO roadshow on NASDAQ

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

ISTANBUL, June 23 (Reuters) - Turkish e-commerce platform Hepsiburada launched a roadshow for its initial public offering of 54.74 million class B shares on NASDAQ, the company said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the company said the IPO price is expected to be between $11-$13 per share and Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan Securities and Goldman Sachs will act as lead bookrunners in the listing.

Hepsiburada said it is expecting to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 8,511,000 additional Class B ordinary shares at the offering price, less the underwriting discount.

BofA Securities and UBS Securities will be acting as co-managers, the company said.

Hepsiburada said it receives more than 250 million monthly visitors on its website which includes more than 44 million items.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Roadshow#Online Retailer#Turkish#Ipo#J P Morgan Securities#Bofa Securities#Ubs Securities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Hepsiburada (HEPS) Prices 56.74M ADS IPO at $12/ADS

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hepsiburada (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 56,740,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing 56,740,000 Class B ordinary shares (41,670,000 offered by Hepsiburada and 15,070,000 offered by a selling shareholder) at a price to the public of $12.00 per ADS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 532.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,095 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Amyris were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

EQT Private Equity and Goldman Sachs Asset Management to acquire Parexel for USD 8.5 billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The EQT IX fund ("EQT Private Equity") and the Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management ("Goldman Sachs") have agreed to acquire Parexel (the "Company"), a leading global clinical research organization from Pamplona Capital Management for an enterprise value of USD 8.5 billion.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Increases LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $195.00

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.28.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Buys 87,418 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 123.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of SolarWinds worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Businessdigitaltransactions.net

Riskified Files for an IPO; Lightspeed Closes Its NuOrder Deal

Fraud-management platform Riskified Ltd. has filed for an initial public offering of its Class A Ordinary Shares. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are the lead underwriters. Barclays Capital Inc., KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Piper Sandler & Co., Truist Securities, Inc., and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are joint underwriters. Riskified has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has yet to become effective.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Krispy Kreme, Inc (DNUT) Announces 26.7M Share IPO at $21-$24/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Krispy Kreme, Inc (DNUT) announced a 26,666,667 share IPO at $21-$24 per share. Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Over its 83-year...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Snap One files for IPO with plans to list on Nasdaq under ticker 'SNPO'

Snap One, a provider of technology for smart homes, filed for an initial public offering on Friday with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'SNPO.' A syndicate of 12 banks is underwriting the deal, led by Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Jefferies and UBS Investment Bank. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes. "Snap One powers smart living by enabling professional integrators to deliver seamless experiences in the connected homes and small businesses where people live, work and play," the company says in its filing documents. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.9% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 15%.
RetailThe Independent

Online-only construction retailer CMO announces stock market listing

Online-only building materials business CMO has announced plans to list on the junior AIM London Stock Exchange valuing the firm at £95 million. The company is the latest in a long line of recent stock market listings, or Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), and bosses hope to raise £45 million from the flotation.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Arm CEO says Nvidia merger better than going public

July 2 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp's (NVDA.O) proposed $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd would better support the creation of UK technology jobs than the SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) unit becoming a standalone public company once again, Arm's chief executive said on Friday. "We contemplated an IPO but determined that...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Online brokerage Robinhood makes U.S. IPO filing public

July 1 (Reuters) - Robinhood, the online brokerage at the center of Wall Street's recent retail trading frenzy, on Thursday disclosed paperwork for its flotation on the Nasdaq, setting the stage for one of the most hotly anticipated initial public offerings of the year. Reporting by Anirban Sen and Noor...
RetailInvestor's Business Daily

Robinhood IPO To Tap Meme Stocks Crowd With Huge Share For Retail Investors

The Robinhood IPO will put individual investors on the ground floor as meme stocks like GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) demonstrated the reach of Reddit traders. The online broker plans to set aside up to 35% of shares for individual investors, sources told the Wall Street Journal. Investors must first sign up to buy the shares on its new platform that lets users access IPOs before they start trading.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Hepsiburada Finishes Off US IPO As It Eyes Super-App Future

Hepsiburada may not be a household name here in the U.S., but as of its IPO on the Nasdaq on Thursday (July 1), the company now carries a $1.9 billion valuation from the first-of-its-kind listing by a Turkish firm. With the funds now in hand, the massive online shopping platform is looking to expand its menu of offerings for consumers with services like travel booking and money transfers.
Businesskdal610.com

Online risk management platform Riskified files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Riskified Ltd, an e-commerce risk management platform backed by an affiliate of General Atlantic and Fidelity Management & Research Co, filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Thursday. The company did not reveal the number of shares it plans to sell or its target price...
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

Online auto retailer Carvana is hiring 1,500 in Phoenix

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, is hiring for 1,500 open customer care positions in the Phoenix area. In 2021, Carvana ranked no. 9 on Forbes’ America’s Best Mid-Sized Employers list, and no. 483 on the Fortune 500 list. : 20 Metro Phoenix...
StocksBenzinga

Hepsiburada Prices IPO At $12 Per Share; Trading Begins Today

Turkish e-commerce platform D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ: HEPS), also called Hepsiburada, priced 56.74 million shares at $12 per share in its initial public offering. The IPO includes 15.07 million shares from a selling shareholder. The estimated gross proceeds are $500.04 million from 41.67 million shares. The shares are...