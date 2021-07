What would drive a person to slice their neighbour’s tree in half to prevent even a single leaf hanging over their driveway? That question has baffled social media users since a photograph of a 16 foot fir tree with half its foliage neatly shaved off was shared online. The answer, according to the family that “pleaded” for the tree to be left alone, is a year-long “petty” dispute over birdsong. Bharat Mistry, 56, said that his neighbours Graham and Irene Lee, both in their 70s, called in tree surgeons after complaining that birds nesting in the tree were too noisy...