Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 give us a good look at its design
Samsung will launch two new smartwatches later this year — the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch Active 4. We first heard about the upcoming watches in May this year, when a leak revealed that the Galaxy Watch 4 would come in 42mm and 46mm variants, while the Galaxy Watch Active 4 would come in 40mm and 42mm variants. The leak also suggested that the smartwatches would run Wear OS instead of Samsung’s Tizen operating system, and Google confirmed this at I/O 2021. While Samsung hasn’t released any official info about the upcoming smartwatches so far, a new leak from OnLeaks gives us our first look at the Galaxy Watch Active 4.www.xda-developers.com