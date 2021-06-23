Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 give us a good look at its design

Samsung is planning on unveiling the Galaxy Watch series in the upcoming months, and just like always, we are expecting to see two new watches that will be launched. The vanilla Galaxy Watch has already been leaked, and we have seen how the watch looks. Still, now, we have an interesting look at what seems to be the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and if this is the case, then Samsung might be dropping the Active moniker altogether this year. This also means that the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is going to be the standard model this year.