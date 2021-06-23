Why is it only controversial to talk about certain ex-Steelers players?
"Do we have to keep talking about that one player that left years ago and has been nothing but a jerk since?". That's what I get every time I write an article about such a player. It can be former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown; it can be former Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell; it can be former...well, those are pretty much the only two former Steelers players that are taboo subjects to write about.