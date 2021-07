GRAND ISLAND - The sky above Fonner Park will not be illuminated with fireworks on July 4, partly because of the high cost of supplies. “The fireworks display has always been sponsored by local business owners and Fonner Park,” Fonner Park Chief Executive Officer Chris Kotulak said in a statement. “This year pricing of Category 4 professional display fireworks was sky high and no sponsorship was sought. The marketplace and availability for many items has been thrown out of whack due to the pandemic and I am hopeful a fireworks display will resume in 2022.”