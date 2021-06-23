Cancel
ZenFone 8 update expands VoLTE compatibility to more carriers

By Kishan Vyas
xda-developers
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ASUS ZenFone 8 series has received several software updates since its launch. The first couple of updates focused on improving the camera performance and fixing early bugs. The latter updates, including the one that rolled out earlier this month, optimized call quality, bumped security patch level, and also added support for VoLTE on several European carriers. Now, ASUS is rolling out yet another update to the duo, which further expands VoLTE compatibility on more carriers and improves the overall system stability.

