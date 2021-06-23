ZenFone 8 update expands VoLTE compatibility to more carriers

It was earlier in May when ASUS announced the new Zenfone 8. That was after a series of leaks and rumors going around even before public launch. We remember anticipating for the ASUS Zenfone 8 Mini but only a regular ASUS Zenfone 8 and the ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip were officially launched. A teardown treatment of the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip was featured. We learned there are moving parts and that there are water damage indicators. This time, the ASUS ZenFone 8 is now available in the United States which is good news for of the Taiwanese tech giant.