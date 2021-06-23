Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NJ Assembly Passes Bill Banning New ICE Contracts

By Deanna Garcia
Posted by 
Documented NY
Documented NY
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice and member organizations are celebrating the passage of a bill in the New Jersey Assembly that will ban new Immigration and Customs Enforcement contracts in the state. NJAIJ has been fighting for the bill as part of their “Fair & Welcoming Platform” to block new ICE detention contracts, as well as renewals or expansions. But even though the coalition is happy with the momentum, it’s still waiting for the Senate to consider its version of the bill, which hasn’t been scheduled for a vote. On Friday, more than 40 immigrant rights and justice organizations sent a letter urging its quick passage. “No resident should fear for their safety because local contractors take dirt money from ICE,” Amy Torres, executive director of NJAIJ, said. Deanna Garcia for Documented.

documentedny.com
Community Policy
Documented NY

Documented NY

New York City, NY
177
Followers
397
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Immigration news as it matters to New Yorkers.

 http://documentedny.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Dover, NY
City
Morristown, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Justin Brannan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Assembly#The New Jersey Alliance#Immigrant Justice#The New Jersey Assembly#Njaij#Senate#Ice#City Hall#Central American#North Jersey Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope doing well after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...