Taxis are yellow for a reason. Maybe it’s so they’re easy to spot. Or maybe, it’s because a recent study shows yellow cars have unusually high resale values. Compared to other models, yellow cars experience less depreciation. Additionally, they often sell for more than your standard black or silver SUV would. iSeeCars compared the prices of millions of new and used cars between 2017 and 2020 to determine this, as well as which colors can hurt the resale of your ride.