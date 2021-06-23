Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

U.S. panel to review heart inflammation cases after Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are set to meet on Wednesday to assess the possibility of a link between rare cases of heart inflammation and the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and partner BioNTech and from Moderna. The CDC has been investigating...

wifc.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#U S#Reuters#Cdc#Israeli#White House#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthNews Channel Nebraska

Unvaccinated people are 'variant factories,' infectious diseases expert says

Unvaccinated people do more than merely risk their own health. They're also a risk to everyone if they become infected with coronavirus, infectious disease specialists say. That's because the only source of new coronavirus variants is the body of an infected person. "Unvaccinated people are potential variant factories," Dr. William...
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Public Healthadvisory.com

CDC panel reports 'likely association' of heart inflammation and mRNA Covid-19 vaccines in young people

A CDC safety panel on Wednesday said there's a "likely association" in adolescents and young adults between receiving mRNA Covid-19 vaccines and developing myocarditis—heart inflammation—and pericarditis—inflammation of the membrane around the heart. Officials emphasized, however, that the cases are rare and typically mild, and they said the benefits of the...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get COVID Have These 3 Things in Common, Study Shows

155 million people in the U.S. fight off COVID—but no vaccine is 100 percent effective in preventing the virus from entering your body and, in some cases, making you sick. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that, by the end of April, more than 10,000 people in the U.S. had tested positively for COVID after vaccination, and researchers are still trying to find out more about what these breakthrough cases mean for those affected. One new study concluded that vaccinated people who do get COVID share some key similarities.
Kidsjhu.edu

The benefits and risks of COVID-19 vaccines for kids

For a generation of kids, the COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as the defining event of their young lives—a period marked by closures, cancellations, fear, and disruption. And while many American adults are relaxing more now as infection rates decline, the situation for children and adolescents remains uncertain. Just one vaccine is available for kids age 12 to 15, and access for younger ages is expected to take several more months. Some parents are impatient for that moment to arrive; others are concerned.
Industrywashingtonnewsday.com

Three long-term adverse effects of the Pfizer vaccination

Anybody who has had the Pfizer vaccine is being warned over three delayed side effects. Side effects are rare, but if you notice certain symptoms, be sure to consult a doctor. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, there are three delayed adverse effects to be aware of after receiving the Pfizer vaccination. Pfizer is just one of the vaccines used in the UK, with AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs also available. Pfizer has become massively common among under-30s though, due to the risk of blood clots from the AZ jab.
Public HealthCapital Journal

Increased vaccination may curb variants

The South Dakota Department of Public Health found some concern warranted as the state’s fully-vaccinated rate hovers in the low-50 percent range and fewer people seek out the shots. State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said the state is still below the 70 percent vaccination rate needed to reach herd immunity,...
Public Healthfox35orlando.com

Fauci: 99.2% of US COVID-19 deaths involved unvaccinated people

WASHINGTON - America’s top infectious disease expert says about 99.2% of recent COVID-19 deaths in the United States involved unvaccinated people. And Dr. Anthony Fauci says "it’s really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable." He tells NBC’s "Meet the Press" it’s frustrating "where you...