Clinic Aims To Prevent Health Issues Brought On By Extreme Weather Disasters

delawarepublic.org
 11 days ago

When a big storm or other weather disaster happens, health clinics get hit like any other building. That leaves communities even more vulnerable to the effects of these events. We know these disasters are happening more often because of climate change, and they're getting more severe. So researchers are looking at how health clinics can better prepare. Sara Willa Ernst of Houston Public Media reports.

www.delawarepublic.org
