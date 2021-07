Two senior analysts at JPMorgan say that staking will gain traction as a source of revenue for both institutional and retail investors. Currently, Bitcoin and Ethereum use the energy-intensive proof-of-work consensus mechanism. They do this to ensure all transactions on the network are valid and that the network’s distributed record is accurate. However, with the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade, it will be switching to proof-of-stake, where investors lock up their funds on the blockchain in exchange for rewards.