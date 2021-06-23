Peninsula College names President’s List, Honor Roll students for winter quarter

Peninsula College recently named students on the school’s Winter 2021 Honor Roll and President’s Lists, including dozens of students from the Sequim area. To be named to PC’s President’s List, students must earn a quarterly grade-point-average for the quarter of not less than 3.90 and complete at least 12 quarter hours of credit in courses numbered 100 or above. Students on the Honor Roll meet the same criteria but with grade-point-averages of 3.60-3.89.