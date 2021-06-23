Cancel
Business

Bostic: Fed should avoid ‘prematurely’ declaring win in jobs battle

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -A spell of high inflation in the U.S. could last as long as 9 months, but the central bank should still avoid declaring victory too soon in the battle to regain 7.5 million jobs lost during the pandemic, Atlanta Federal Reserve president Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday. The...

