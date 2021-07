Just half of the 12-player roster for the U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team has previous Olympic experience, but that experience equals 15 gold medals. USA Basketball announced the experienced squad Monday morning on NBC’s TODAY show. Some of the most decorated stars of international basketball such as Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi are back for a fifth Olympic Games, joining with other Olympic veterans and six first-time Olympians to go after Team USA’s seventh consecutive gold medal. The U.S. squad also has a combined 19 FIBA World Cup gold medals, making one of the most experienced teams in the world.