Relationships

‘Unexpected’ Alum Diego Reyes Reunites With His Daughter

Unexpected alum Diego Reyes really turned his life around since fans last saw him in the Season 2 Tell-All. He and Emiley Noack conceived their baby Aria Becket. However, she wanted more devotion than he was prepared to give. Plus, he clashed with her mom Bridgette very badly. In fact, something of a villain, a lot of TLC fans didn’t like him as he seemed very stubborn all the time. Well, he went off and joined the Army and grew up fast. He often goes away for training or deployment, so he doesn’t see his daughter all the time. However, when he’s home, he loves spending time with her.

