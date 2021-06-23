Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion County, IN

Free Indy Summer Learning Labs get underway

By Katie Wisely
WISH-TV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week marks the start of the Indy Summer Learning Labs, a free, five-week summer program for Marion County students entering grades 1-9. Nearly 40 sites across Indianapolis are operating labs, which aim to help children catch up from the loss in learning opportunities caused by COVID-19 and provide vitally important social and enrichment activities, from science and art to physical education and community-based projects.

www.wishtv.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
County
Marion County, IN
Marion County, IN
Education
Indianapolis, IN
Education
Marion County, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#Physical Education#The Mind Trust#United Way Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Science
News Break
United Way
News Break
Science Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope doing well after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...