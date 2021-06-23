Free Indy Summer Learning Labs get underway
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week marks the start of the Indy Summer Learning Labs, a free, five-week summer program for Marion County students entering grades 1-9. Nearly 40 sites across Indianapolis are operating labs, which aim to help children catch up from the loss in learning opportunities caused by COVID-19 and provide vitally important social and enrichment activities, from science and art to physical education and community-based projects.www.wishtv.com