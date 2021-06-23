Lata members see staff numbers plunge 63% amid Covid crisis

Delta variant fuels sharp rise in Covid-19 infections. Daily new confirmed coronavirus infections have risen sharply over the past month, fuelled by the Delta variant. The government delayed its plan for relaxing pandemic restrictions in England by four weeks, while countries around the world have launched tougher travel restrictions. The latest figures to 28 June show 22,868 people tested positive for Covid-19 across the UK, the highest level since January. However, vaccines appear to have weakened the link between infections and hospital admissions and deaths. More than 44 million people have had a first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine. More than 32 million have had a second.