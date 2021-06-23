Cancel
Lata members see staff numbers plunge 63% amid Covid crisis

By Samantha Mayling
Travel Weekly
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Latin American Travel Association (Lata) have reported an average of 85% loss in revenue compared to pre-pandemic levels and a 63% drop in staffing. Almost a third of Lata members based in Latin America (31%) have had no tourism activity over the last 12 months. About 17% report some levels of intra-Latin American tourism, and 40% have seen some international tourism activity from source markets other than the UK.

travelweekly.co.uk
